Photo: CTV

Thirty-one kilograms of suspected methamphetamine was seized at the B.C. border in the Fraser Valley, border authorities say.

The seizure was made from a driver crossing the border on Dec. 11, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Authorities said the drugs were stuffed into a black suitcase and found during an inspection at the Aldergrove crossing.

The driver was arrested and turned in to Langley RCMP.

– with files from CTV Vancouver