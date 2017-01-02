Homeless fears in rent hike

Photo: CTV

Residents of a single-room occupancy hotel in the Downtown Eastside have been told to expect their rent to climb to nearly one-and-a-half their current rate, sparking fears of homelessness among some of the residents.

People living out of Ross House, low-income housing on Vancouver's Alexander Street, currently pay $450 per month, which is relatively affordable for those on $610-per-month income assistance cheques. But residents were recently told rent will be bumped up to $660 per month – an increase of $210 per month.

A woman with Ross House told reporters on Monday part of the increase is due to repairs required from damage caused by tenants.

"I know people are upset the rents are getting increased, but we don't get any subsidies from the cities," she said.

"People throw TVs out windows, (cause) tens of thousands of dollars of damages, and that comes out of our pockets. We don't make any money here."

But some of the residents have expressed fears of becoming homeless as a result of the hike, with some already facing eviction.

Aurora Dunkley-Johnson told CTV while she was evicted, others signed onto new fixed-term leases with Ross House, despite some fears the fixed term could mean another major hike in the future.

"As a result, they're now faced with increases of up to $210 a month," Dunkley-Johnson told CTV.

"This is an SRO hotel where you share the bathroom and you share the kitchen and you just have a little room that's about 10 by 10."

– with files from CTV Vancouver