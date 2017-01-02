Engine trouble on airliner

Photo: Contributed

A Delta Airlines aircraft diverted to Vancouver with engine problems on Dec. 29 is still on the ground.

Aviation website aeroinside.com reports the Boeing 737-800 was flying from Seattle to Anchorage, about 340 nautical miles north-northwest of Seattle, when the crew shut down the right engine.

The pilot turned around to return to Seattle, but diverted to Vancouver, where the plane still sits.

The aircraft landed safely.



A replacement airliner was brought up from Seattle to continue the flight. It reached Anchorage with a delay of eight hours.



The affected aircraft is having the faulty engine replaced.