First baby in B.C. for 2017

Montgomery Henry Edward Harlos has the distinction of being the first baby born in B.C. in 2017.

And Monty just squeaked in under the wire.

The eight-pound, 14-ounce boy was born at exactly 12 a.m. Jan. 1 at Vancouver’s BC Women's Hospital.

First-time parents Dana and Peter Harlos are thrilled with their new son, born after more than 28 hours of labour.

“I don’t know how to even explain it - it’s the best gift you could ever have,” said Dana. “I’m overcome with emotions.”

Montgomery was due Dec. 30, but a late appearance gave him the honour of being the first born in B.C. this year.

“We’re just excited he came out happy and healthy – Dana did so well,” said Peter. “And on top of it all we found out he was the New Year’s baby.”

The couple, both Vancouverites, decided on Montgomery because they wanted an old-fashioned name. The baby’s middle names are after each of their fathers.

- with files from CTV

