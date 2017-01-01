37392
36358

BC  

Skiers airlifted out

- | Story: 184888

Two skiers were airlifted off Vancouver's North Shore mountains, Sunday, after spending the night in the cold.

North Shore Rescue reports the pair was returning from Mount Seymour when they took a wrong turn.

They were found in Suicide Gully after searchers made cellphone contact with them Saturday. They were directed to an emergency cache to spend the night.

After spending a chilly night on the mountain, the skiers were helicoptered out Sunday morning.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
36282
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38132
38138
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34963


Chess Clock Jenga

Chess Clock Jenga

Must Watch
This ended up being way more exciting than anticipated.
kanye_west_embarks_on_rigorous_exercise_regime_to_aid_mental_health_recovery.jpg
Kanye West ‘embarks on rigorous exercise regime’ to aid mental health recovery
Music
Kanye West has reportedly been hitting the gym up to six times a...
thetango-natgeo-1230201612
The best National Geographic pics of the year
Daily Dose
National Geographic has been showcasing world’s best...
thetango-natgeo-1230201622
The best National Geographic pics of the year (2)
Galleries
These powerful photos take us to places that we’ve never...
GoPro’s best footage of 2016 is a feast for the eyes
GoPro’s best footage of 2016 is a feast for the eyes
Must Watch
GoPro has become the camera of extreme sports, beautiful vistas...

37098
36358