Skiers airlifted out

Photo: North Shore Rescue

Two skiers were airlifted off Vancouver's North Shore mountains, Sunday, after spending the night in the cold.

North Shore Rescue reports the pair was returning from Mount Seymour when they took a wrong turn.

They were found in Suicide Gully after searchers made cellphone contact with them Saturday. They were directed to an emergency cache to spend the night.

After spending a chilly night on the mountain, the skiers were helicoptered out Sunday morning.

– with files from CTV Vancouver