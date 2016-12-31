37392
Dog finds human bone

Police say human remains have been discovered in a park near the University of British Columbia.

University RCMP say a family was out for a walk in Vancouver's Pacific Spirit Park on Friday afternoon when their dog came out of the forest with what appeared to be a human bone.

The family contacted police and officers began searching the heavily wooded area.

RCMP say forensic examination confirms that the bone is human.

Police say the origin of the bone is undetermined at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

Officers continue to search the park, but police say thick forest underbrush, deep snow and ice have created a number of challenges.

