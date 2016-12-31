Sledder dies in avalanche

Photo: Google Maps

A snowmobiler has died in an avalanche near Valemount, in B.C.'s Rocky Mountains.

RCMP responded to a report of the avalanche in the area of Clemina, southeast of Valmount, at 1:21 p.m. Friday.

A male sledder was killed in the avalanche, police say.

The B.C. Coroners Office and local search and rescue volunteers were immediately notified, but SAR personnel responding to the scene determined it was too unstable for recovery efforts.

They will resume when the scene can be made safe to return, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Sanderson said in a press release.

Avalanche control crews from Jasper have been called to assist the SAR team.

They are expected to arrive today to assess the scene and aid in the recovery of the victim.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.