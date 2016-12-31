Poor pup burned in fire

Photo: CTV

An injured dog is recovering from serious burns after a trailer fire just before Christmas.

But Isabelle is "definitely a fighter," her veterinarian says.

The pit bull terrier mix suffered second- and third-degree burns in the Dec. 20 blaze.

Another pet escaped with minor injuries, but Isabelle was left with burns on her paws, belly, chest and face.

The Richmond Animal Protection Society rushed the dog to Richmond Animal Hospital. But her owner, now without a home, has been unable to pay for the treatment.

"The poor girl is just in massive pain, and all we could think about was: 'Forget about the cost for now,'" RAPS' Eyal Litchtmann told CTV.

A webpage has been set to where animal lovers can donate toward the costs of the dog's care.

– with files from CTV Vancouver