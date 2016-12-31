37392

Island backcountry warning

People are advised to stay out of the backcountry on Vancouver Island, as the avalanche danger has reached hazardous levels.

The rating was increased to high following a 40-centimetre snowfall in the Mount Washington area this week.

"That continued movement of new snow by wind means that even though the snowfall has stopped, you still get loading of snow onto slopes that cause an avalanche problem," Jan Neuspiel of the Vancouver Island Avalanche Centre told CTV.

A high rating means human-triggered as well as naturally occurring avalanches are very likely.

"When you're above the tree line, you don't have all the vegetation to hold the snow," said Paul Berry of Comox Search and Rescue. 

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

 

