Disregard for RCMP

A man driving a Green 1988 Pontiac disobeyed a flagman despite emergency equipment activated. 

RCMP reported that an adult male driving eastbound near Three Valley Gap, 20 km West of Revelstoke, BC drove onto the closed Trans-Canada Highway after he was instructed to go a different route. 

A grader and snow plow were used to contain the vehicle. Shortly after the driver pulled-over and obeyed the directions of the RCMP.

The 54 year-old is in custody and expected to appear in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Tuesday. 

