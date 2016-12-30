Disregard for RCMP

Photo: Google Maps

A man driving a Green 1988 Pontiac disobeyed a flagman despite emergency equipment activated.

RCMP reported that an adult male driving eastbound near Three Valley Gap, 20 km West of Revelstoke, BC drove onto the closed Trans-Canada Highway after he was instructed to go a different route.

A grader and snow plow were used to contain the vehicle. Shortly after the driver pulled-over and obeyed the directions of the RCMP.

The 54 year-old is in custody and expected to appear in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Tuesday.