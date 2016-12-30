Fatal crash near Ashcroft

Photo: Google Maps

Two semi-trailers crashed into each other on Highway 1 this afternoon claiming one life.

The driver of the northbound semi was killed at the junction of Highway 1 and Cornwall Road near Ashcroft.

RCMP and the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire department rushed to the scene, closing the highway.

The driver of the tractor trailer unit that was turning onto the highway received minor injuries and his female passenger was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Investigators can confirm that road conditions were good at the time of the crash, however heavy fog reduced visibility.

Investigators are currently on the scene and the highway is closed.