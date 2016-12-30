Fatal Collision on Hwy 99

Photo: Drive BC

Highway 99 was the scene of a fatal crash Friday evening.

A female driver lost control and went over an embarkment and crashed. Bystanders attempted to get to the vehicle and see if it was possible to get the lone occupant out, but the ice started cracking and the civilian rescuers had to get off of the ice.

Due to the extensive damage investigators believe that the driver was deceased immediately. Speed and conditions may be the leading contributions to the cause of the collision.

The crash is under investigation. RCMP said "It's unfortunate that this message has to be continually repeated to all the highway users, slow down and drive to the conditions of the road."