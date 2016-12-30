37392
35299

BC  

Fatal Collision on Hwy 99

- | Story: 184800

Highway 99 was the scene of a fatal crash Friday evening. 

A female driver lost control and went over an embarkment and crashed. Bystanders attempted to get to the vehicle and see if it was possible to get the lone occupant out, but the ice started cracking and the civilian rescuers had to get off of the ice.

Due to the extensive damage investigators believe that the driver was deceased immediately. Speed and conditions may be the leading contributions to the cause of the collision.

The crash is under investigation. RCMP said "It's unfortunate that this message has to be continually repeated to all the highway users, slow down and drive to the conditions of the road." 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
29319
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
34320
34997
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34631


screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-37-08-pm

TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016

Galleries
Ride your way through the weeks best gifs! untitled Parking lot attendant is a Sith Lord untitled The Japanese Prime...
screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-49-23-pm
TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Take a portal trip through the rest of this weeks gifs! untitled...
The laws that govern reality don’t exist…
The laws that govern reality don’t exist…
Must Watch
This card pro has some amazing moves that don’t look like...
chris_martin_performs_surprise_set_at_london_homeless_shelter.jpg
Chris Martin performs surprise set at London homeless shelter
Music
Chris Martin surprised residents of a homeless shelter in London...
Friday fun at the office: Climball battle
Friday fun at the office: Climball battle
Must Watch
Why we don’t have one of these at The Tango’s office...

35363