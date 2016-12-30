Search called off

Photo: CTV

The search has been called off for two men missing in the backcountry of Vancouver's North Shore Mountains since Christmas Day.

Police in West Vancouver said Friday afternoon that the search was being stood down and would not resume unless they received new information.

Police and North Shore Search and Rescue said Friday afternoon that the search for the missing snowshoers had turned from a rescue to a recovery operation.

About 20 highly trained searchers supported by two helicopters were looking in an area north of Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver on Friday, hoping to find some trace of 43-year-old Roy Lee and 64-year-old Chun Lam.

The pair set out for a day of snowshoeing on Dec. 25, but a rescue mission began that night when Lee's car was found empty in the resort's parking lot.

Friday was the first day of ideal weather for the search, which has been hampered by heavy snow, strong winds and the threat of avalanche that forced the temporary suspension of rescue efforts on Wednesday.

"Weather has been a real factor for us and I feel like we are finally getting a break. It's just too bad it has been so long since the call has happened," said North Shore Rescue Team spokesman Mike Danks.

He said it was Wednesday before tips from other hikers narrowed the search to the Mount Strachan area, north of the resort.