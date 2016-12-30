Million-dollar Christmas

Photo: BCLC's Media Relations

It was a Christmas gift like no other for a group of 15 co-workers in Delta.

On Christmas morning, they discovered they'd won $1 million.

Lyle Mattern checked the Lotto 6/49 results from Christmas Eve and saw the group's numbers matched those for a guaranteed $1-million prize.

"Once I confirmed we won, I started emailing the group, and that’s when the excited calls and texts started coming in. What a great Christmas present,” he said.

The group of 15 have been playing the lottery together for two years.

“Nobody wants to quit this group now,” laughed Mattern. “I bet some people will even want to join our group once the word gets out that we won. We already have our tickets for tonight’s draw, so who knows – maybe we’ll be back here next week!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Save-On-Foods on Kingsway in Burnaby,