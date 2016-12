Photo: CTV

Police arrested a family of six Thursday night who allegedly crossed the border from the U.S. into Canada illegally.

RCMP say two adults and four children were recorded on surveillance cameras about 10 p.m., entering Canada at 184th Street and 0 Avenue in South Surrey.

A police dog tracked the group down a few blocks away, hiding in a backyard.

They were turned over to the Canadian Border Services Agency for processing.

– with files from CTV Vancouver