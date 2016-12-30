BC  

Shellfish area closed down

- | Story: 184782

A second shellfish harvesting area off Vancouver Island has been shutdown by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The department has ordered a closure of the Subtle Islands, east of Campbell River, after oysters from the region tested positive for norovirus.

Part of Clayoquot Sound on the west coast of the Island was also closed to shellfish harvesting earlier this month after raw oysters sickened more than 100 people in Tofino.

The Vancouver Island Health Authority says it is currently investigating more than 20 other reports of possible norovirus illnesses linked to raw shellfish and reminds everyone to fully cook oysters before eating them.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36531
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36531


screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-37-08-pm

TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016

Galleries
Ride your way through the weeks best gifs! untitled Parking lot attendant is a Sith Lord untitled The Japanese Prime...
screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-49-23-pm
TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Take a portal trip through the rest of this weeks gifs! untitled...
The laws that govern reality don’t exist…
The laws that govern reality don’t exist…
Must Watch
This card pro has some amazing moves that don’t look like...
chris_martin_performs_surprise_set_at_london_homeless_shelter.jpg
Chris Martin performs surprise set at London homeless shelter
Music
Chris Martin surprised residents of a homeless shelter in London...
Friday fun at the office: Climball battle
Friday fun at the office: Climball battle
Must Watch
Why we don’t have one of these at The Tango’s office...

35363