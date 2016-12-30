37392
More pop-up sites pop up

More overdose prevention sites are opening around British Columbia as health officials try to contain a growing overdose crisis.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it has opened its fifth site in a modified first-aid trailer on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, replacing a pop-up tent that has been operating since September.

Two overdose prevention sites operated by a local social-services organization have opened in Kamloops and the executive director of the group says about 100 people have already used the facilities.

Bob Hughes says staff at one of the sites successfully dealt with four overdoses over the Christmas weekend.

One also sprang up in Kelowna on Boxing Day, near Roxby Park in Rutland.

In Nanaimo, an unsanctioned overdose prevention site that opened Boxing Day in the parking lot of the city hall led to the closure of the facility on Thursday and Friday after unionized workers raised concerns about safety.

The B.C. government declared a public-health emergency as illicit drug overdoses soared earlier this year and recent data from the BC Coroners Service shows 755 people have died between January and November.

