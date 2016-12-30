Trendy names are out

Photo: Getty Images

Trendy baby names, like Paris, Prince and Apple, appear to be a thing of the past, with parents turning to more traditional monikers.

For the first time, Oliver has topped the list of most popular names for boys born in B.C., according to the Vital Statistics Agency.

Other top names for those tiny males in 2015 were Ethan, Liam, Benjamin and Lucas.

For the past five years, Emma and Olivia have been the top two names for girls born in B.C., with Emily, Sophia and Ava rounding out the top five.

There were 44,405 babies born in B.C. in 2015, with a few more boys (22,819) than girls (21,586).

Preliminary data for babies born in 2016 show that traditional names remain popular with Lucas leading in the boys category and Olivia in the girls.