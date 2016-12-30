BC  

'Tsunami of ice and slush'

- | Story: 184756

A New Westminster woman says a "tsunami of ice and slush" from a snow plow smashed a window on her car, Tuesday.

Mary Ann McKenzie was driving east on the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning when the incident happened.

"We were in the slow lane like all the traffic because the snow plow ahead was clearing the HOV lane and spewing all the debris, the ice and snow, into the fast lane," McKenzie told CTV.

"When I came parallel with the snow plow, I don't know if it hit something extra, but all of a sudden it was like a tsunami of ice and slush and debris hit my car," she said.

The impact smashed a side window where her son was sitting. The windshield was also covered, but she managed to pull off the highway safely.

The vehicle suffered $1,500 worth of damage.

The Ministry of Transportation advises drivers not to pass plows on the right and to report such incidents to the contractor or ministry.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37325
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37834


thetango-fridayfails-1229201643

Friday Fails – December 30, 2016

Galleries
Don’t be like this cat…or the others in this weeks Friday Fails.
thetango-fridayfails-1021201651
Friday Fails – December 30, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Make your New Years resolution to not make it into this gallery,
serena_williams_engaged_to_reddit_co-founder.jpg
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder
Showbiz
Tennis champion Serena Williams has announced her engagement to...
Teacher gets a new pair of shoes
Teacher gets a new pair of shoes
Must Watch
After this teacher complimented a student on his shoes, the whole...
This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating
This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating
Must Watch
Dieter Michael Krone’s personal machine gun spews...

36913