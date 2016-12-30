Photo: CTV

A New Westminster woman says a "tsunami of ice and slush" from a snow plow smashed a window on her car, Tuesday.

Mary Ann McKenzie was driving east on the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning when the incident happened.

"We were in the slow lane like all the traffic because the snow plow ahead was clearing the HOV lane and spewing all the debris, the ice and snow, into the fast lane," McKenzie told CTV.

"When I came parallel with the snow plow, I don't know if it hit something extra, but all of a sudden it was like a tsunami of ice and slush and debris hit my car," she said.

The impact smashed a side window where her son was sitting. The windshield was also covered, but she managed to pull off the highway safely.

The vehicle suffered $1,500 worth of damage.

The Ministry of Transportation advises drivers not to pass plows on the right and to report such incidents to the contractor or ministry.

– with files from CTV Vancouver