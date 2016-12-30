BC  

Mayhem on highways

Heavy snow and accidents caused traffic snarls on many B.C. highways Thursday night.

The Ministry of Transportation says more than 30 centimetres of snow fell over five hours in the Southern Interior Thursday afternoon, leading to a number of highway closures.

Crashes caused closures on Highway 3 near Wardner and on the Coquihalla south of Merritt, at the Portia interchange and at the Great Bear snowshed, as well as on the Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap and between Yale and Boston Bar.

A 57-kilometre stretch of Highway 31 remains closed in both directions from Gerrard Bridge to the Highway 23 junction because of a high avalanche hazard. 

â€‹Highway 23 is closed at Mica Dam Hill for the same reason.

Some highways will close again today for avalanche control. They include the Trans-Canada east of Revelstoke and east of Goldenâ€‹, and Highway 23 at Mica Dam. The closures will take place between noon and 2 p.m.

The Transportation Ministry said crews would be working around the clock to clear the roads for drivers, but motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution or make alternative travel plans.

Environment Canada issued several snowfall warnings for the Southern Interior region, warning that the white stuff is expected to continue falling into this morning.

– with files from The Canadian Press

