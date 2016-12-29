Drug site closes City Hall

Photo: CTV

Nanaimo City Hall was closed Thursday due to concerns over a safe injection site in its parking lot.

City manager Tracy Samra ordered the closure, calling the supervised drug site an unregulated health risk.

“This is a public safety issue for everyone, for staff, for the volunteers, for the users and for the general public,” Samra told CTV.

The public could still use a satellite city office nearby.

The pop-up safe injection site was set up by Councillors Gord Fuller and Jim Kipp, with help from community members.

Fuller told CTV he was tired of watching people die from overdoses.

The buildings are expected to reopen Friday with security on site.

Island Health is in the process of establishing its own overdose prevention site in the city, expected to open in January.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island