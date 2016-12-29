37815
34523

BC  

Cheetah charges laid

- | Story: 184721

Charges have been laid over a cheetah that was spotted near a B.C. highway.

Authorities searched for the cheetah, which was reportedly seen between Kootenay Bay and Crawford Bay on Highway 3A in mid-December last year, but were unable to locate it.

A witness had called RCMP after taking pictures of the cheetah, which was wearing a collar.

An investigation was conducted and now two people face charges from the Conservation Officer Service under the Controlled Alien Species Regulation.

Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato face charges of possessing an alien species without permit, and are set to appear in court in Creston on Feb. 17.

Two cheetahs lived with the pair according to reports from 2013 and 2014.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37339
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37409


thetango-kendall-1229201621

Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner

Galleries
Few people can get close to Kendall Jenner, but Kirby is no ordinary person. He’s Kendall’s secret “fraternal...
thetango-kendall-1229201631
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing how good Kirby’s digital manipulation...
Giant panda takes on the snowman
Giant panda takes on the snowman
Must Watch
Toronto Zoo Keepers made giant panda Da Mao a snowman for...
william_shatner_and_bette_midler_lead_tributes_to_debbie_reynolds.jpg
William Shatner and Bette Midler lead tributes to Debbie Reynolds
Showbiz
William Shatner, Dwayne Johnson and Bette Midler led the tributes...
This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today
This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today
Must Watch
After watching this about 10 times over, we’re still not...

34581
34523