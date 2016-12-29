Cheetah charges laid

Photo: CTV

Charges have been laid over a cheetah that was spotted near a B.C. highway.

Authorities searched for the cheetah, which was reportedly seen between Kootenay Bay and Crawford Bay on Highway 3A in mid-December last year, but were unable to locate it.

A witness had called RCMP after taking pictures of the cheetah, which was wearing a collar.

An investigation was conducted and now two people face charges from the Conservation Officer Service under the Controlled Alien Species Regulation.

Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato face charges of possessing an alien species without permit, and are set to appear in court in Creston on Feb. 17.

Two cheetahs lived with the pair according to reports from 2013 and 2014.

