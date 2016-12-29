Hwy 1 closes, Coq opens

Photo: Brendon Burgess

UPDATE: 10:19 p.m.

Just two hours after the stretch of highway opened to traffic, Highway 1 is closed again at Yale, about 25 kilometres north of Hope.

The closure is due to multiple vehicle incidents, according to DriveBC.

No estimated time of re-opening has been determined.

UPDATE: 10:05 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has re-opened from Hope to Merritt, according to DriveBC, meaning both the north and the northeastern corridors out of Hope are open to drivers.

DriveBC is still reminding drivers to be cautious of changing conditions on the roads.

UPDATE: 7:51 p.m.

Highway 1 has reportedly re-opened to northbound traffic in a 40-kilometre stretch between Boston Bar and Yale, about 25 kilometres north of Hope.

Southbound traffic had opened at around 6 p.m.

UPDATE: 7:26 p.m.

Highway 5 has re-opened, south of Merritt, according to DriveBC, and a crash at the Great Bear Snowshed has reportedly been cleared.

UPDATE: 6:52 p.m.

A driver heading southbound along the Coquihalla says they have been stopped for about two hours.

Brendon Burgess says he has moved about a kilometre recently, but continues to be stuck at the Coquihalla Summit area.

He adds the odd car can be seen heading northbound on the road.

UPDATE: 6:48 p.m.

Highway 5 heading southbound is closed again, due to multiple crashes, according to DriveBC.

No time has been given for re-opening.

UPDATE: 6:09 p.m.

Highway 1 is now open from Boston Bar to Yale – a 40-kilometre stretch about 25 kilometres north of Hope – to southbound traffic, while northbound lanes are still closed.

Northbound is expected to re-open at 7 p.m., according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 5:48 p.m.

The Coquihalla remains open to southbound traffic, but cars are being held for the plows to continue work at the hill at the snowshed.

Major delays are to be expected.

UPDATE: 5:25 p.m.

The B.C. government says over 30 centimetres have fallen in the Southern Interior region over the span of five hours.

In a release, the government says maintenance crews are "doing everything possible to clear the roads, with heavy snow expected until 10 p.m."

Twenty-five snow plows, graders and other equipment have been deployed, and are set to continue to work for as long as it takes to clear the roads.

The news release, which came just after 5 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation said the Coquihalla was still expected to be fully opened by 5 p.m., and southbound along that road has opened to traffic.

On the other hand, it's still uncertain as to how long until Highway 1 is open.

Drivers are being reminded at this point that it is legally required to use winter tires on the Coquihalla and Highway 1 from Oct. 1 to Mar. 31.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

DriveBC is predicting northbound traffic will be open around 5 p.m.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

The highway is now open to southbound traffic. Motorists should expect heavy delays. Northbound traffic remains blocked.

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting southbound traffic is being blocked by a jack-knifed semi-truck near the snowshed. Once cleared, snow plows will be cutting a path down the hill for motorists.

ORIGINAL 3:45 p.m.

Traffic has come to a standstill on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed with an assessment in progress. Webcams show stationary traffic at the Zopkios rest stop near the summit.

Castanet News has also received messages from drivers near the snowshed stuck in traffic.

“Road conditions are terrible. Discourage drivers,” wrote Sandra Genereux.

A snowfall warning remains in place for the highway, with 20 to 25 centimetres expected to fall by Friday morning when the storm tapers off.

Highway 1 is also closed between Yale and Boston Bar due to poor road conditions. DriveBC is expecting that stretch of road to reopen by 4:30 p.m.

Castanet will post more more information as it becomes available.