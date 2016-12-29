Coquihalla closed

Photo: DriveBC

Traffic has come to a standstill on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed with an assessment in progress. Webcams show stationary traffic at the Zopkios rest stop near the summit.

Castanet News has also received messages from drivers near the snowshed stuck in traffic.

“Road conditions are terrible. Discourage drivers,” wrote Sandra Genereux.

A snowfall warning remains in place for the highway, with 20 to 25 centimetres expected to fall by Friday morning when the storm tapers off.

Castanet will post more more information as it becomes available.