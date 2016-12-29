BC  

Officer faces sex charges

A decorated 29-year veteran of the Vancouver Police Department has been charged with several sex crimes.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chief Adam Palmer said police were first made aware of the allegations against Const. James Fisher in March, and immediately began investigating the matter.

Fisher was arrested in Surrey, Wednesday, and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual assault, one count of breach of trust and one count of attempt to obstruct justice.

Palmer said one of the victims was a juvenile and another was an adult.

The allegations date back to August 2015.

Fisher had been on active duty until Wednesday, a decision Palmer said was necessary for the investigation.

“We had safety plans in place to make sure that nobody was in any danger whatsoever,” Palmer said.

Just last year, Fisher was awarded the Chief Constable’s Unit Citation for his work with the VPD's Counter Exploitation Unit in bringing down a prostitution ring that preyed on girls as young as 14. The investigation led to the high-profile conviction of Reza Moazami.

Fisher made his first appearance in court Thursday morning. 

34581