Body in burned Grand Am

Photo: File photo
A body has been found in a burned car in Port Renfrew.
Sooke RCMP suspect foul play after the remains were found inside a grey 2004 Pontiac Grand Am on the Pacheedaht First Nation at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service and a forensics team are investigating the scene.
They have not yet identified the body.
Anyone with information can call Sooke RCMP at 260-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
– with files from CTV Vancouver