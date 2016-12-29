Body in burned Grand Am

Photo: File photo

A body has been found in a burned car in Port Renfrew.

Sooke RCMP suspect foul play after the remains were found inside a grey 2004 Pontiac Grand Am on the Pacheedaht First Nation at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service and a forensics team are investigating the scene.

They have not yet identified the body.

Anyone with information can call Sooke RCMP at 260-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

– with files from CTV Vancouver