Body in burned Grand Am

A body has been found in a burned car in Port Renfrew.

Sooke RCMP suspect foul play after the remains were found inside a grey 2004 Pontiac Grand Am on the Pacheedaht First Nation at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service and a forensics team are investigating the scene.

They have not yet identified the body.

Anyone with information can call Sooke RCMP at 260-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

