37815
35299

BC  

Pregnant woman missing

- | Story: 184670

A pregnant Abbotsford woman is missing.

Marie Stuart, 38, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon, near the Sevenoaks shopping centre.

She's five months pregnant with her first child.

Stuart is five feet, two inches tall and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow toque and blue jacket.

“There is a degree of urgency, obviously, in locating her and we would like to appeal to the public to assist us with that," Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police told CTV.

Search and rescue crews set up a mobile command centre at MSA Arena and searched nearby Mill Lake Park.

Stuart also doesn’t have her medication with her.

"She's kind of in a bit of a state, and I'm worried that she might just wander aimlessly,” said her husband, Leslie Scott Schellenberg.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
29319
36865
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34997


What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?

What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?

Must Watch
Yeah, so maybe don’t try this at home OR in an open field with tons of dry/dead grass!
thetango-bestofseven-1228201613
Best of Seven – Girls and Beer
Galleries
Who do you want to have a beer with? Vote below!
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Must Watch
Before you watch Assassin’s Creed try to shake off all...
thetango-dailydose-1220201600
Daily Dose – December 29, 2016
Daily Dose
Rock out with today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1220201604
Daily Dose – December 29, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax while viewing!

33119