Pregnant woman missing

Photo: CTV

A pregnant Abbotsford woman is missing.

Marie Stuart, 38, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon, near the Sevenoaks shopping centre.

She's five months pregnant with her first child.

Stuart is five feet, two inches tall and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow toque and blue jacket.

“There is a degree of urgency, obviously, in locating her and we would like to appeal to the public to assist us with that," Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police told CTV.

Search and rescue crews set up a mobile command centre at MSA Arena and searched nearby Mill Lake Park.

Stuart also doesn’t have her medication with her.

"She's kind of in a bit of a state, and I'm worried that she might just wander aimlessly,” said her husband, Leslie Scott Schellenberg.

– with files from CTV Vancouver