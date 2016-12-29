37815
Snowy & sloppy highways

B.C. highways are a wintery mess.

Snowfall warnings from Environment Canada are in effect on the Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass, along the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and along the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Meanwhile, DriveBC warns of slippery and icy patches along most other B.C. highways, including Highway 33, Highway 3 and Highway 6.

Along the Trans-Canada, Environment Canada warns of 15-25 centimetres of snow today.

"A Pacific frontal system is spreading snow to parts of the Columbia regions early this morning. The snow will then become heavy at times later this morning as the system moves into the Interior," say weather experts. 

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Between 20 and 25 cm of snow is expected on the Coquihalla today.

