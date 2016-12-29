911 calls of shame

Photo: Getty Images

B.C.'s 911 dispatchers have released their 2016 calls of shame.

Each year dispatchers put together a top 10 list of the most unnecessary calls they received in the year.

“I’d like to be able to say that calls such as the ones on our top 10 list are rare, but unfortunately this isn’t the case,” says 911's Jim Beland.

“As call-takers our job is to treat each call like an emergency until we can determine otherwise, and this takes time. We want our time reserved for people who need help because they have a legitimate emergency.”

Dispatcher Chris Faris said some people treat 911 like an information hotline.

"We get a lot of calls that start off with ‘this is not an emergency but…’ and that’s a concern when we know there are other people out there who need our help.”

The top 10 worst calls are:

1. Requesting help opening a broken gym locker

2. Enquiring about job opportunities for a family member interested in police work

3. Because an electric shaver would not turn off

4. Requesting a ladder to get a soccer ball off the roof

5. How best to get a drone down from a tree

6. Tired of waiting in traffic

7. “There’s a big spider in the bathroom”

8. Complaining they couldn’t get into a nightclub

9. Because their teenager refused to do chores

10. “Can you tell me what time it is?”

E-Comm, the largest 911 call centre in B.C., receives about 1.35 million calls every year for 25 regional districts and communities from Vancouver Island to Alberta and from the U.S. border, to north of Prince George.