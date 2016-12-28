Snowfall warning for hwys

Photo: Contributed

A new blast of winter is expected to hit highways in Southern B.C.

Environment Canada is predicting a Pacific frontal system will spread light snow on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt Wednesday night. Snow will then become heavy on Thursday with total accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres expected by Thursday evening.

The same system will drop 15 to 20 centimetres on Highway 1 between the Eagle and Rogers Passes. Up to 30 centimetres could fall on the Sea to Sky Highway, where travel is being discouraged.

DriveBC is advising drivers to be prepared for reduced visibility and quickly changing driving conditions. The DriveBC webcams should also be checked before heading out on the roads.