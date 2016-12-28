37392
35208

BC  

Man who cried break-in?

- | Story: 184624

A 55-year-old Nanaimo man was on the phone to RCMP describing a break-in to his home when a shot was fired and things got weird. 

The man said several people were trying to break into his home, and requested to use his shotgun to deter the intruders. 

A dispatcher was on the phone with the man when he went outside with the gun. Officers arrived on scene and ordered him to drop the weapon. 

Without warning, the man charged the officers then ran off. Police eventually calmed him down and took him into custody. 

The shotgun still had ammunition in it. 

It's believed the resident suffers from delusions. He is being assessed at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37236
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37325
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37833


thetango-weirdwednesday-1024201689

Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016

Galleries
A twisted Weird Wednesday awaits you.
thetango-weirdwednesday-1122201676
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016 (2)
Galleries
For some people, 2017 will be a year to question their fashion,
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Must Watch
I expected this video to be a lot more grim. Instead I got...
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Must Watch
Shut up Meg. But in all seriousness, the question was said in a...
mark_hamill_remembers_space_twin_carrie_fisher_in_touching_tribute.jpg
Mark Hamill remembers ‘space twin’ Carrie Fisher in touching tribute
Showbiz
Mark Hamill has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...

35074