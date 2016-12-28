Man who cried break-in?

Photo: RCMP

A 55-year-old Nanaimo man was on the phone to RCMP describing a break-in to his home when a shot was fired and things got weird.

The man said several people were trying to break into his home, and requested to use his shotgun to deter the intruders.

A dispatcher was on the phone with the man when he went outside with the gun. Officers arrived on scene and ordered him to drop the weapon.

Without warning, the man charged the officers then ran off. Police eventually calmed him down and took him into custody.

The shotgun still had ammunition in it.

It's believed the resident suffers from delusions. He is being assessed at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.