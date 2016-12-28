House fire victim named

Photo: Google Maps

A woman who died in a house fire in Clearwater has been identified.

Liane Marianne McDonald, 61, died Dec. 1, said the BC Coroners Service.

She was alone in her mobile home on Mountainview Road when neighbours noticed smoke coming from the structure shortly before 10 p.m.

"They called 911, but despite extensive efforts, were unable to rescue Ms. McDonald. Once the fire department had extinguished the blaze, Ms. McDonald was found to be deceased," said a statement.

The BC Coroners Service says the death is still under investigation.