37815
35303

BC  

House fire victim named

- | Story: 184622

A woman who died in a house fire in Clearwater has been identified.

Liane Marianne McDonald, 61, died Dec. 1, said the BC Coroners Service.

She was alone in her mobile home on Mountainview Road when neighbours noticed smoke coming from the structure shortly before 10 p.m.

"They called 911, but despite extensive efforts, were unable to rescue Ms. McDonald. Once the fire department had extinguished the blaze, Ms. McDonald was found to be deceased," said a statement.

The BC Coroners Service says the death is still under investigation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37322
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
34320
37334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36106


thetango-weirdwednesday-1024201689

Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016

Galleries
A twisted Weird Wednesday awaits you.
thetango-weirdwednesday-1122201676
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016 (2)
Galleries
For some people, 2017 will be a year to question their fashion,
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Must Watch
I expected this video to be a lot more grim. Instead I got...
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Must Watch
Shut up Meg. But in all seriousness, the question was said in a...
mark_hamill_remembers_space_twin_carrie_fisher_in_touching_tribute.jpg
Mark Hamill remembers ‘space twin’ Carrie Fisher in touching tribute
Showbiz
Mark Hamill has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...

34589