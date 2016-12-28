Transit gets big boost

37815
Metro Vancouver saw big bucks committed to transit in 2016.

The provincial government will spend $246 million on expansions and service improvements over three years. 

The province says the work will reduce traffic congestion, create economic growth and improve the liveability of the region. 

The agreement will see 28 new Mark III SkyTrain cars from Bombardier on the Expo and Millennium Lines. 

“2016 was a historic year of new investments in transit for Metro Vancouver," said Peter Fassbender, minister responsible for TransLink. "We are pleased to have been a part of collaborative efforts that have resulted in $2 billion of key transit initiatives for the region."

This year also saw the opening of the $1.43-billion Evergreen extension between Coquitlam, Port Moody, Burnaby and Vancouver. 

