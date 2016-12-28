Highway 3 reopens

Photo: DriveBC
UPDATED 8:07 p.m.
Highway 3 at Moyie Aldridge Bridge has now fully reopened in both directions following a closure due to a vehicle crash.
UPDATED 3:20 p.m.
DriveBC reports that Highway 3 remains closed in both directions.
DriveBC estimates the highway will open for single lane alternating traffic at 4:30 p.m.
UPDATED: 12:20 p.m.
DriveBC reports that Highway 3 is estimated to reopen at 4 p.m.
There is no detour.
ORIGINAL: 11:44 a.m.
Highway 3 is closed in both directions at Moyie River Bridge because of a collision.
DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and drivers should watch out for black ice along the road.
There is no detour.
The next update is expected at noon.