Highway 3 reopens

UPDATED 8:07 p.m.

Highway 3 at Moyie Aldridge Bridge has now fully reopened in both directions following a closure due to a vehicle crash.

UPDATED 3:20 p.m.

DriveBC reports that Highway 3 remains closed in both directions. 

DriveBC estimates the highway will open for single lane alternating traffic at 4:30 p.m.

UPDATED: 12:20 p.m.

DriveBC reports that Highway 3 is estimated to reopen at 4 p.m. 

There is no detour. 

ORIGINAL: 11:44 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions at Moyie River Bridge because of a collision. 

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and drivers should watch out for black ice along the road. 

There is no detour.

The next update is expected at noon.

