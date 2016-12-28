BC  

Search resumes for hikers

A search will resume today at first light for two men missing since Christmas Day on the North Shore Mountains.

West Vancouver police confirm that a vehicle belonging to 43-year-old Tin Hou Lee was found in a parking area at Cypress on Sunday evening and believe he went hiking with 64-year-old Chun Sek Lam.

North Shore Rescue says the search is challenging because no one knows what route the two men took.

Search for snowshoers on hold, but voice contact offers glimmer of hope

Spokesman Mike Danks says the weather has limited the search with many areas inaccessible because of the risk of an avalanche.

Danks says the men did not leave behind a plan of where they were going, and did not have appropriate gear with them.

The weather did improve yesterday and Danks says two helicopters were deployed to assist the search.

Rescuers did manage to find a 20-year-old snowboarder yesterday morning after he spent the night in a back country area on Cypress.

