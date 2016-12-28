37392
'Crucial day' in search

UPDATED: 10 a.m.

Searchers say this is a crucial day for two Vancouver-area men facing a third day in the frigid backcountry of Vancouver's North Shore.

Forty-three-year-old Roy Lee and Chun Lam, who's 64, have been missing since Christmas Day when they set out of a day of snowshoeing at the Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver.

A search began Sunday night after Lee's car was found in the parking lot of the resort, but without a trip plan, searchers have been challenged to trace the pair in the sprawling area.

Members of North Shore Rescue were optimistic late Tuesday after making what they hoped was voice contact with the pair, but fading light and increasingly dangerous conditions forced suspension of the search before contact could be confirmed.

Team spokesman Mike Danks says rescuers were returning to Strachan Mountain, north of the resort, but the weather was not in their favour and snow and clouds were hampering the use of helicopters.

About 20 searchers and at least two aircraft are involved in the rescue effort.

"I feel this really a pivotal day for these guys," Danks says.

"This is day three. We've had calls like this in past where single people have been out on their own and they have managed to survive and we are hopeful that will happen in this circumstance, today."

