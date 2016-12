Photo: CTV

A hiker was rescued on Vancouver Island, Tuesday, after being stuck in his truck since Christmas Day.

Comox Valley Search and Rescue located the man on a remote logging road in Strathcona Provincial Park.

A beacon led the searchers to a logging road leading to a glacier trail in Cruikshank Canyon.

A helicopter airlifted the "very cold" man to safety. He was otherwise in good health.

It’s not known how he became stuck on the logging road.

