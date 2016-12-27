Foul-mouthed toy surprise

37392
A Victoria family was shocked to hear their son's Christmas gift use what sounded like vulgar language.

Sarah and Nik Galego bought their six-year-old son Fred an interactive Hatchimal, one of the season's hottest toys.

As the toy "hatched" from its egg, they were surprised to hear it say something that sounded like “f**k me.”

“We both looked at each other and we’re like, that’s not what it’s saying, is it?” Sarah told CTV.

Days later, the Hatchimal said it again.

“He’s six. He has no concept of those words, thankfully. If he was a bit older, we might be more offended,” said Sarah.

The Galegos tweeted toymaker Spin Master and were told to direct message the company with their concerns.

In a statement to CTV, Spin Master said each toy speaks its own unique language of random sounds, and insisted it wouldn't say anything inappropriate.

The toys were so popular leading up to Christmas, they were being sold on classified sites for up to $400. They retail for $89.95.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

