Tuesday, Dec 27
Snow to continue on Coq

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

Snow is expected to continue to fall over the Coquihalla Highway Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada is predicting another 2 to 5 centimetres near the summit, tapering to a few flurries overnight.

The snowfall warning for Highway 3 is no longer in effect.

ORIGINAL 10:40 a.m.

Southern Interior highways are getting another blast of winter just in time for the drive home from the holidays.

Environment Canada is predicting 15 to 20 centimetres on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt due to a strong onshore flow of moist and unstable air. Reduced visibility is expected due to heavy snow.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Highway 3 between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. Another 5 to 15 centimetres is expected to fall on top of the 15 centimetres that fell overnight.

Drivers are being encouraged to check the DriveBC webcams before any trip.

