Hwy 5 snowfall warning

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 5, near Box Canyon Rest Area

Southern Interior highways are getting another blast of winter just in time for the drive home from the holidays.

Environment Canada is predicting 15 to 20 centimetres on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt due to a strong onshore flow of moist and unstable air. Reduced visibility is expected due to heavy snow.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Highway 3 between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. Another 5 to 15 centimetres is expected to fall on top of the 15 centimetres that fell overnight.

Drivers are being encouraged to check the DriveBC webcams before any trip.