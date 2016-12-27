37815
Delays for avalanche control

Expect some highway delays today if you're headed to Alberta or the Kootenays.

DriveBC reports the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions west of Revelstoke for avalanche control from noon to 2 p.m.

No detour is available. 

Highway 3 will also be closed for avalanche control 30 kilometres west of Creston at Kootenay Pass, between 10 a.m. and noon.

An alternate route is available from Nelson to Creston via Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake ferry. Estimated travel time 2.5 hours. 

