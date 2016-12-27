37392
34523

BC  

It's not just illicit opioids

- | Story: 184524

The number of people using prescription opioids long-term in British Columbia was growing at a "silent but steady" rate for years before the current overdose crisis erupted, a new study has found.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia show that between 2005 and 2012, there was a steady increase in the use of prescription opioids for treatment periods lasting three months or longer, excluding cancer treatment or end-of-life care.

Kate Smolina, a medical researcher and the study's primary author, said the percentage of long-term opioid users in B.C. jumped from two per cent of the total population to 2.4 per cent within that eight-year period. That's a jump of only 0.4 percentage points, but a relative spike of 19 per cent.

"Two per cent may sound like it's not very much, but it's actually quite a bit. In B.C., it translates to about 100,000," Smolina said.

Opioid use became a major concern in B.C. this year, as 755 people died from illicit drug overdoses between January and the end of November. The BC Coroners Service has said the powerful opioid fentanyl was detected in about 60 per cent of the deaths.

Smolina's study aimed to understand the numbers, patterns and frequencies of long-term prescription opioid use in B.C. It revealed that while the number of new users every year is stable, the total number of people using prescription opioids is growing.

For every 19 people who began long-term use of opioids, 16 existing users stopped therapy, Smolina said.

"To provide some context, the number of new users is generally comparable to the number of people who are newly diagnosed with diabetes every year in B.C., or about three times the number of people hospitalized for stroke or heart attack," said Smolina, who now works for the B.C. Center for Disease Control.

The research also showed that 10 per cent of patients using the drugs long-term — excluding those in palliative care or who are suffering from cancer — account for 67 per cent of all opioid prescriptions, or 87 per cent of what Smolina referred to as "morphine equivalents." The unit is used to standardize the various types of opioid drugs for comparison.

The research found that about a quarter of everyday users consume at least 200 morphine equivalents of opioids per day.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
36924
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
29319
35547
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37850


This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

Must Watch
According to io9, this absolute masterpiece which takes 28 seconds to complete its full transformation is composed of 46
dolly_parton_releases_first_payouts_to_tennessee_wildfire_victims.jpg
Dolly Parton releases first payouts to Tennessee wildfire victims
Music
Victims of the Tennessee wildfires have received their first...
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Must Watch
Are we getting closer to the singularity? Or are we nearing a...
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Must Watch
Global News’ Leslie Horton tried to make an artichoke dip...
thetango-dailydose-1216201635
Daily Dose – December 27, 2016
Daily Dose
The word of the day is “boop”, as we slowly get back...

35363