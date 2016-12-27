37392
Search to resume at daylight

North Shore Rescue stood down for the night late Monday in the search for two hikers who may be lost on Cypress Mountain and in the attempted rescue of a snowboarder who was reported missing in the Howe Sound area.

The two hikers embarked on a Christmas Day hike on the mountain but have not been heard from since. A search was prompted by the discovery of their car in a parking lot.

The vehicle is registered to 43-year-old Roy Tin Hou Lee, and it's believed he is accompanied by 64-year-old Chun Sek Lam.

NSR says the snowboarder has been found in a steep gully, but the rescue agency says the avalanche risk is too high and he will "have to dig in for the night" until a rescue operation resumes at first light.

The search for the hikers, which is being assisted by Lions Bay Search and Rescue, will also resume in the morning when a helicopter will conduct an aerial search.

Mike Danks of North Bay Rescue says the missing hikers have no extra clothing and have "just a tiny little pack with an energy bar and some water.” 

