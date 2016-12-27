Search resumes

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.

Search and rescue operations have resumed on the North Shore Mountains as crews look for a lost snowboarder and two missing hikers.

The snowboarder, who went out-of-bounds on Cypress Monday, was in brief text message communication with North Shore Rescue members who now know his general location.

"We basically said to stay put where you are, teams are going to be on their way in. It wasn't too cold last night so we're hopeful that he's going to be OK," team leader Mike Danks told CTV.

There was as much as 30 centimetres of snowfall in the area overnight, which delayed a rescue on Boxing Day.

If weather permits, crews will try to airlift the snowboarder off the mountain. If not, it will be a 90 minute hike to his believed location.

But for the two hikers, who have been missing since heading out for a snowshoeing trip on Christmas, crews are less optimistic.

Staff at Cypress Mountain found their car after closing hours on Sunday, triggering a search.

The snowshoers, identified as Vancouver residents Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43, and Chun Sek Lam, 64, left no trip plan, and crews have no idea which mountain they're on.

CTV is reporting that a helicopter equipped with an infrared camera will be dispatched in an effort to locate their body warmth.

Police said Lee and Lam are both experienced hikers, but were not equipped for overnight conditions.

with files from CTV Vancouver

