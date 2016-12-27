Search crews hear yelling

Photo: CTV A snowboarder, left, arrives safely at North Shore Rescue headquarters after being long lined out of a gully on Dec. 27, 2016.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

North Shore Rescue members believe they may be getting close to two snowshoers who have been missing since Christmas Day.

Ground crews on the northeastern part of Strachan Mountain heard yelling early Tuesday afternoon, but were not able to confirm it was the pair of Vancouver residents they are looking for.

The next step will be attempting to pinpoint the location of the voices and bring over whatever supplies are necessary, crews said.

UPDATE 11:00 a.m.

A snowboarder spent a cold night on the North Shore after going out of bounds on Cypress Mountain.

Search and rescue crews plucked him off the mountain with a helicopter just before 10 a.m., from an area off the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

He told CTV he slept in a snow cave until search crews arrived, and that he "probably" won't be going off-piste again.

"Don't get cocky with the mountain," he said.

Crews are still searching for the pair of snowshoers missing since Christmas day.

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.

Search and rescue operations have resumed on the North Shore Mountains as crews look for a lost snowboarder and two missing hikers.

The snowboarder, who went out-of-bounds on Cypress Monday, was in brief text message communication with North Shore Rescue members who now know his general location.

"We basically said to stay put where you are, teams are going to be on their way in. It wasn't too cold last night so we're hopeful that he's going to be OK," team leader Mike Danks told CTV.

There was as much as 30 centimetres of snowfall in the area overnight, which delayed a rescue on Boxing Day.

If weather permits, crews will try to airlift the snowboarder off the mountain. If not, it will be a 90 minute hike to his believed location.

But for the two hikers, who have been missing since heading out for a snowshoeing trip on Christmas, crews are less optimistic.

Staff at Cypress Mountain found their car after closing hours on Sunday, triggering a search.

The snowshoers, identified as Vancouver residents Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43, and Chun Sek Lam, 64, left no trip plan, and crews have no idea which mountain they're on.

CTV is reporting that a helicopter equipped with an infrared camera will be dispatched in an effort to locate their body warmth.

Police said Lee and Lam are both experienced hikers, but were not equipped for overnight conditions.