Monday, Dec 26
Police seek hikers

West Vancouver Police are looking for two men who may be lost on Cypress Mountain.

The two are believed to have gone hiking on Christmas Day.

Police were contacted late Sunday evening when a vehicle was found abandoned by staff in a parking area after Cypress Mountain closed for the night, according to a press release.

An investigation was undertaken to find anyone associated to the vehicle and confirm their wellbeing, police said.

Investigators said they have been unable to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43, of  of Vancouver.

Police said Lee is an avid hiker and was on the mountain Sunday.

He is believed to have been accompanied by Chun Sek Lam, 64, also of Vancouver.   

Efforts to locate or contact either man have so far been unsuccessful.

North Shore Rescue is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help in finding the men is asked to contact West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.

