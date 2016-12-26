city
Chaos on Coquihalla

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

Drivers on parts of the Coquihalla Highway have been struggling to get to their destinations.

Pictures from CTV News show a number of drivers pushing vehicles uphill as well as a trucker adding chains to the wheels of his semi-trailer.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt, this Boxing Day.

Snow is expected to fall all day, intensifying in the evening, with total amounts of 20 to 25 cm expected.

Drivers are asked to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times.

As well, a warning is in effect for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass as snow begins late this afternoon, with total amounts of 15 cm expected by Tuesday morning.

Special weather statements have been issued for much of Vancouver Island and the coast, advising that strong winds and snow are in the forecast.

The agency has advised there could be up to 25 centimetres of snow along the Sea to Sky Highway, and similar amounts are expected around Smithers and Terrace.

– with files from The Canadian Press

