Wind, snow on the way

Photo: CTV - File Photo

More winter weather is heading toward the South Coast.

Environment Canada warns of strong winds and the possibility of moderate to heavy snowfalls on Boxing Day.

According to the weather service, a deep trough over the Pacific will approach the North Coast Sunday night then progress southeast on Monday.

Ahead of this system, strong southerly winds will develop during the day on Monday. Winds will be strongest near the Strait of Georgia.

Moisture combined with cool air will result in moderate to heavy snowfall for inland sections of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Snow will begin overnight and continue Monday or even Monday night.

Snowfall warnings may be issued later in the day if warranted.