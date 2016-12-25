city
OD's a holiday concern

Drug overdoses don't take a holiday.

First responders patrolling Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been busy leading up to Christmas and expect the same post-Christmas.

Last Wednesday alone, emergency crews responded to more than 100 overdoses.

In a CTV Vancouver story, those battling addictions in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside know they're walking a fine line between their addiction and the potential risks involved.

"Every time I come down here and turn a corner somewhere, someone is overdosing," said Mike, who is battling addiction. "I've narcan'ed seven people in the last three weeks."

"I know I'm taking a risk," he said. "Myself I haven't overdosed, and thank God for that."

Raven, who also carries a Naloxone kit, said the current crisis shocks her.

"I've seen it peak and go, but this is total insanity," she said. "I've had a really good friend die in the bathroom across the street."

Fentanyl is the main reason for the spike in overdoses and overdose deaths.

More than 750 people have died as a result of the drug, a number that could climb to 800 by year's end.

Earlier this month, the BC Coroner's Service warned the drug was seeping into the suburbs, spreading to recreational users as well as those on the streets.

"Nobody's immune to it," said Mike. "There are kids in Grade 8 that have access and are doing it."

                                                                                                          --with files from CTV Vancouver

