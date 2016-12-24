Rollovers on the Highways

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Non-serious injuries were reported from a vehicle rollover heading eastbound along the Okanagan Connector.

One ambulance and West Kelowna Fire Department attended the scene of the incident on Highway 97C near Sunset Main Road, but a medical evacuation was called off.

A second rollover was reported on the Coquihalla heading westbound involving an SUV.

That rollover happened near the snowshed along Highway 5.

Two police cars and a tow truck were on scene, with one westbound lane closed to traffic.

It's not clear, at this point, what caused the rollovers.